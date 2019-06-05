ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say the suspect detained in a fatal weekend shooting is 12 years old.

Police announced Wednesday that the boy is suspected of shooting 18-year-old Thomas Williams early Sunday night in woods off Chester Creek Trail.

The youth is also suspected of shooting a juvenile boy. Both Williams and the injured boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The name of the 12-year-old was not released. He’s in custody at McLaughlin Youth Center. Police have forwarded charges to juvenile justice authorities.

Police say an altercation among a group of young people preceded the shooting.

Witnesses at around 6:30 p.m. called police to report shots fired north of Sullivan Arena. Minutes later, a caller told a dispatcher he had been shot and that he was in woods running from the shooter.

