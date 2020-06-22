Giddings police fatally shot the suspect, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
Cockrell referred questions about the stabbing and a motive for the incident to Giddings police. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Authorities have not released any information on the conditions of the stabbing victims.
