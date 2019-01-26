NEWARK, Del. — Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station earlier this month at knifepoint.

The Newark Police Department said the robbery happened early Jan. 17 at an Exxon station. Police say a man entered the business with a large kitchen knife demanding money. He fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said Friday that they used surveillance video and witness interviews to identify 29-year-old John J. Nichols of New Castle as a suspect.

He was taken into custody Friday without incident and charged with first-degree robbery among other counts.

Authorities didn’t make clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.