By Associated Press December 29, 2019 at 5:05 PM ESTWILMINGTON, Del. — Police officers were investigating on Sunday a weekend shooting in Delaware’s largest city that left a 67-year-old man dead.Police responded to the shooting late Saturday afternoon in the Riverside neighborhood of Wilmington. The gunshot victim died at the hospital, Wilmington police said in a news release.The dead man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Police said more details would be released when possible.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy