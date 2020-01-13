By Associated Press January 13, 2020 at 9:58 AM ESTMILLSBORO, Del. — Police in Delaware are investigating a string of church burglaries.Delaware State Police said in a statement Sunday that the incidents all occurred in Sussex County in the last few days.One of the burglaries occurred at Carey’s United Methodist Church in Millsboro. Another was at Saint Johns AME Church in Laurel. The third occurred at Trinity Church in Millsboro.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy