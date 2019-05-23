LINCOLN, Neb. — Police in Lincoln, Nebraska, are investigating an assault on a Muslim woman as a possible hate crime.

Police tell the Lincoln Journal Star that the 18-year-old victim was walking Wednesday night in west Lincoln when two white men approached her, made derogatory comments and threats and then knocked her to the ground and kicked her. Police say the woman suffered bruises and cuts to her forearms and both sides of her face. No arrests had been reported by Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the attackers’ threats and comments led police to open a hate crime investigation in the assault. Bliemeister said his agency “will not tolerate hate crimes.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.