The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

The 45-minute concert, held outdoors on the cathedral’s steps, had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when shots were heard, sending people running down the street screaming and diving to the sidewalk. Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and shot the man, whom police think was armed with a rifle.

— Associated Press

WEATHER

Heaviest snow likely

away from big cities

New York and the large cities of the Mid-Atlantic could dodge the worst of the snow from a system set to sweep up the East Coast on Wednesday, although the picture isn’t as clear for Boston or the rest of New England.

Forecasts have shifted the rain-snow line along Interstate 95, which means the heaviest accumulation will occur to the north and west of the cities. For parts of eastern Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, there is a 50 percent chance that as much as 12 inches of snow could fall, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

The main part of the storm that will cause Wednesday’s snow is still in the Pacific off the West Coast, and as it comes ashore the forecast will become clearer. Slight shifts in its ultimate track up the East Coast will determine whether an area gets snow or rain.

— Bloomberg News

Slaying suspect held: A man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his then-2-year-old child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said. Andres Zambrano, now thought to be 30, had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the March 16, 2017, death, officials said. Zambrano allegedly shot the woman in the street in front of her home. He had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office's most-wanted fugitives and his case had been highly publicized by authorities in an attempt to determine his whereabouts. He was arrested on a federal warrant Friday while eating at a restaurant in Colima, Mexico, after officials on a task force discovered he was in that area, the field office said in a news release. He was brought back to the United States on Saturday.