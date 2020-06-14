“Patrol officers arrived and located a suspect matching the description, and the suspect was still carrying what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck and was injured,” the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said that he was Hispanic, but that the initial report they received described him as white. He was not immediately identified.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Man arrested after children die in hot car

An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested at his home in Tulsa on Saturday, police said.

Dennis told officers that he had taken his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon. Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep for four or five hours. When he awoke, he found the children inside the vehicle.

Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities.

Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out of the vehicle and locking it, then walking inside his house without the children.

The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dennis’s bond is set at $750,000. He is due in court Friday.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Man arrested for holding 2 at gunpoint

Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say held at gunpoint two roofing-company employees knocking on doors in his neighborhood. Both were wearing blue polo shirts with the company logo when Scott Gudmundsen forced them to the ground on Thursday, police told KUSA-TV.

Gudmundsen, 65, was dressed in fatigues and armed with two pistols, one of which had been converted into a longer weapon that looked like a carbine rifle, authorities said.

Gudmundsen had called 911 saying he was going to confront two men wearing masks in his neighborhood in Loveland, police Lt. Bob Shaffer said. Gudmundsen said he thought they were antifa — shorthand for antifascists — which is an umbrella term describing far-left groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.

The workers were wearing white surgical-style masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shaffer said.

Police determined that the workers were doing nothing wrong and arrested Gudmundsen on suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment. He is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

— Associated Press