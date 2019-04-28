TENNESSEE

Police raise death toll at 2 rural homes to 7

Police on Sunday raised the death toll at two homes in rural Tennessee to seven and said they are investigating whether a man captured after an hours-long manhunt knew the victims.

Michael Cummins, 25, was taken into custody Saturday after being shot about a mile away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes, said Josh DeVine, a spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Police said officers responding to a 911 call from a family member led to the original discovery of four bodies and an injured person at the first home. The injured victim was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. On Sunday, the TBI said the bodies of two more victims had been found at the home.

Another body was found Saturday at another home in the area. The TBI thinks the two scenes are related. The killings were near the town of Westmoreland.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

College student among crane collapse victims

A college freshman was among the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a building and crashed onto one of Seattle’s busiest streets, the university said Sunday.

Sarah Wong, who intended to major in nursing, was in a car when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google’s new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street on Saturday, according to a statement released by Seattle Pacific University.

All four had died by the time firefighters arrived Saturday afternoon, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. Two were ironworkers who had been inside the crane, while the other two were in a car, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said.

The names of all those who died are expected to be released Monday.

The crane struck six cars and injured four people.

Officials do not yet know the cause of the collapse.

— Associated Press

Three die in Ala. when vehicle falls from overpass: Authorities said three people in a Jeep Wrangler died when the vehicle fell from an overpass off-ramp and was struck by a train in Alabama. News agencies reported that police said a female front-seat passenger saw the oncoming train and was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle before it was hit early Sunday. Mobile police said in a news release that the driver was thrown from the falling vehicle and died. They said the bodies of two men were found in the rear seat. The accident occurred about 4:40 a.m. Sunday under an Interstate 10 off-ramp to Dauphin Island Parkway South. Police are investigating the cause. They have not released the names of the dead because they are trying to reach relatives.

Woman shot to death while driving in Iowa: Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was shot while driving in northeast Iowa. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that the shooting happened on Hwy. 218 on the outskirts of Waterloo about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Waterloo police said a bullet struck her in the neck as she was driving. The bullet continued on to strike one of the woman's two male passengers and injure him. Paramedics were called after the woman pulled over along the highway. She died at the scene. The identities of the woman and her injured passenger were not immediately released Sunday. The highway has reopened since the shooting, but police were searching the area for evidence.

Man arrested after police open fire on vehicle: A man arrested on a robbery warrant after police opened fire on the truck he was in, injuring three young children, is in custody in an Oklahoma jail. Choctaw County jail records indicate that William D. Smith, 21, was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery complaint. He had been in custody in Texas after being released from a hospital there. The records don't indicate whether Smith has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said four children and their mother were with Smith when two officers approached him and gunfire broke out on Friday in Hugo, near the Texas state line. Smith was treated for injuries at a hospital in Paris, Tex. The bureau said that three children, ages 5, 4 and 1, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

— From news services