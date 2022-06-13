Police in Texas fatally shoot armed person at youth day camp

Placeholder while article actions load

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.