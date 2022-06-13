Police in Texas fatally shoot armed person at youth day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.
Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.
Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.
All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.