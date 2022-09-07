Police: Inmate charged in attack on correction officers

SMYRNA, Del. — An inmate at a Delaware prison attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses, state police said Wednesday.
Pitts was arrested and charged Monday with recklessly assault in a detention facility with serious injury, first-degree assault intentionally cause injury to an officer, resisting arrest, promoting prison contraband and other offenses.
Pitts, who is serving five years for robbery and a weapons offense, has been incarcerated since 2018, according to Deputy Bureau Chief of Prisons Paul G. Shavack.
Pitts was arraigned and remained in the custody of the Department of Correction on $121,600 unsecured bond.