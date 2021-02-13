The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died.
The officer wasn’t immediately identified.
Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured. Their names weren’t released. The passenger was being questioned.
Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the officer’s death in a tweet.
“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia tweeted. “Godspeed my brother.”
