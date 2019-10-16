Lawrence is accused of running from officers when they arrived. He was captured after a short foot chase. No injuries were reported.

Police say a person with Lawrence indicated that synthetic marijuana was involved. Officers didn’t recover any drugs.

Lawrence is facing several charges including disorderly conduct and menacing. He’s been booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

