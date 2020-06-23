Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.
The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.
Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
