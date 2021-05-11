By Associated Press May 11, 2021 at 2:08 p.m. UTCSMYRNA, Del. — Police are investigating the death of a prisoner at Delaware’s largest prison.Delaware State Police announced in a news release that they were investigating the death Monday, but did not identify the inmate who died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficials said the Division of Forensic Science would perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.