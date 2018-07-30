WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware authorities say an argument between two men resulted in a roadside shooting along Interstate 95 near Wilmington.

State police say troopers were called to the area of the Airport Road off ramp in New Castle shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say one man was shot in the chest, and the other man was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation prompted the closure of northbound lanes of I-95, with police advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

Further details, including the condition of the man who was shot, were not immediately available.

