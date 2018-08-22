HOLMDEL, N.J. — New Jersey State Police are attempting to find two statues of M&M candy characters stolen from a children’s concert over the weekend.

Police have issued an all-points bulletin for the 3-foot-tall statues, which were stolen during a children’s concert in Holmdel on either Sunday or Monday. The statues were reported missing Monday from the PNC Bank Arts Center where the concert took place.

State police were tongue-in-cheek about the theft, saying they were “fairly certain” the statues didn’t melt like chocolate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

