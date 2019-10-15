News outlets report officers spotted a 26-year-old man wanted on 11 warrants walk into a store. When the man spotted the officers, police say he reached into his waistband and started running. Officers set up a perimeter and the dog chased him. Multiple gunshots were fired and the man and the dog were hit.

No one else was injured. No further information was immediately released.

Django has been with the department for six years.

