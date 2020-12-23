“The officer, concerned about his safety and the public’s safety, fired shots and struck Peraza,” Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said in a written statement.
The truck then struck a Honda Accord before coming to a stop. Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. The stolen money was found in the bed of the pickup, police said.
Police said Peraza had earlier convictions for bank robberies in California in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2006.
The officer who fired the shots is a nine-year veteran of the department and is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Police say Peraza also was arrested in Wichita on Dec. 10 on suspicion weapons, auto theft and drug charges.
