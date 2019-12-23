Police say the gunman used the stolen car to hit a patrol vehicle and refused to stop. He was shot and died at the scene,

A 56-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, fire officials said. Both were expected to recover.

No officers or firefighters were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD