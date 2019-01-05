SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Authorities in northern California say police officers killed a heavily armed man who was firing his gun inside a gas station convenience store.

In a news release, Santa Clara police say a 55-year-old man was shooting his gun “indiscriminately” in the parking lot and store Saturday morning. Authorities say initial reports indicated there were several victims.

Captain Wahid Kazem says responding officers heard the gunshots, entered the store and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Investigators say that prior to the shooting, the man had set a fire inside the Cupertino gas station convenience store cashier kiosk where he worked. Authorities have not released the man’s name, but they say he is from San Jose.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.