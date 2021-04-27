Police kill suspect in L.A. shooting rampage

The suspect, described only as a man in his late 40s or early 50s, was pronounced dead on the overpass in Orange County, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The man had been driving a white Jeep Cherokee and refused pleas from police and a relative to surrender, authorities said. Shots were fired at police during the standoff, and one officer returned fire, killing the man, police said.
Detectives are investigating whether the shootings were hate crimes, the Los Angeles Times reported. The victims included two Asian men and a Latino man. Hate crimes, particularly against Asians, have risen dramatically nationwide.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
Sentencing delayed to June 25 in Floyd case
Sentencing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s murder has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.
Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. A brief entry Tuesday in the online court docket gave no reason, but court spokesman Spenser Bickett said it was moved because of a scheduling conflict.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he will be sentenced only on the most serious one — second-degree murder.
While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts predict he will not get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.
— Associated Press
Unmanned helicopter crashes into Navy ship: An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a U.S. Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday. No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston shortly after the helicopter took off from the San Diego-based littoral combat ship about 3:40 p.m. Monday. The ship's safety net was damaged, as was an area above the waterline, but it was able to continue its operations, the Navy said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
— Associated Press