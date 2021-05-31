Occasionally, the case of a Latino killed by police will land in the national spotlight. On March 29, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot chase. Video of the incident shows the officer chasing Adam through an alley, then ordering him to stop and show his hands. Adam appears to stop at an opening in a fence, turn and raise his hands as the officer fires once, striking the boy in the chest. Police say Adam was carrying a gun that was later recovered behind the fence where he had stopped. His family members and the attorneys representing them contend that whether Adam had a gun is irrelevant because he complied with the officer’s order and was unarmed when he was shot.