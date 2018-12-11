A husband and wife and their adult son were found dead with gunshot wounds in an Appalachian community, and investigators are trying to determine if the killings were connected to a man who fired a gun at a state police trooper as he rushed to the crime scene, Kentucky authorities said Tuesday.

The trooper, Ethan Lewis, was not injured after his cruiser was intentionally rammed by a car and he was shot at Monday evening, said Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Jody Sims. A short time later, sheriff’s deputies discovered two of the bodies, he said.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a 52-year-old man wanted on one count of attempted murder of a police officer.

Police were searching for the suspect, Paul Douglas Sizemore, in a heavily wooded, hilly area of eastern Kentucky.

The husband and wife were found dead Monday evening in their home in Leslie County, Sims said. They were identified as Larry Bowling, 64, and Norma Bowling, 61. Their 38-year-old son, Chad Bowling, was found dead outside a neighboring residence in the Yeaddiss community. All three had been shot, and autopsies were planned, Sims said.

No warrants had been issued in connection with the deaths, Sims said.

A man fired at Lewis near where the initial gunfire was reported to authorities, Sims said. Investigators were trying to determine whether there was a link between the attack on Lewis and the three deaths, Sims said.

“When he is located, investigators would want to speak with him in regard to their death investigation with the Bowlings,” Sims said.

Sizemore is described as 5 feet 10, nearly 200 pounds and white, with green eyes and dark hair, police said.

Leslie County Coroner Greg Walker told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Larry Bowling had worked as a coal-mine foreman. He described Bowling and his wife as “just fine citizens.”

Lewis was involved in a serious car crash last year and underwent multiple surgeries, Sims said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.