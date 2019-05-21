In this Friday, April 20, 2019 photo, Muhlaysia Booker speaks during a rally in Dallas. Booker, a transgender woman seen on a widely circulated video being beaten on April 12 in front of a crowd of people, was found dead Saturday, May 18 in a Dallas shooting. No suspect has been identified. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News via AP) (Associated Press)

DALLAS — Police in Dallas say they are investigating whether the killings of two transgender women and an assault on a third are connected.

Maj. Vincent Weddington said Tuesday during a news conference that there are similarities in the three cases. No arrests have been made.

The most recent killing occurred over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Muhlaysia Booker was found shot to death Saturday. Her death came a month after a cellphone video showed her being brutally beaten in a separate incident.

Police say the first killing, which was also a fatal shooting, occurred last October.

They say the assault happened in April and the victim was stabbed repeatedly.

