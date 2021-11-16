They are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver.
Numerous shell casings fired from different guns were found at the scene, and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting applied tourniquets to at least two of the wounded students, police said.
Student Aariah McClain, 15, said she heard gunfire as she was walking near the school’s football field during lunch. She heard four shots at first, so she started walking toward the school. Then she said she heard “a whole lot more,” she said.
After the shooting, Wilson said needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.