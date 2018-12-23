Police say two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one player fatally shot an 18-year-old man trying to rob them.

A statement released Sunday by Baton Rouge police does not identify the players. But a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because LSU and police have not released the players’ names.

The man killed was identified by police as Kobe Johnson. He was not an LSU student and died at the scene.

Police say the LSU players called police, waited at the scene, were questioned and were released while the investigation continues.

LSU finishes its season against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

