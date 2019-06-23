SHREVEPORT, La. — Police in northern Louisiana say a man has been arrested for shooting and killing a postal worker.

Shreveport police said Saturday that 32-year-old Michael Gentry is being held in the city jail on one count of second degree murder.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities say they believe Gentry shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he was bringing mail to the home.

Investigators say there does not appear to have been a dispute between the two men prior to the shooting.

Williams was shot in his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.



This undated photo provided by the Shreveport Police Department shows Michael Gentry. The police in northern Louisiana said Saturday, June 22, 2019, Gentry has been arrested for shooting and killing a postal worker. (Shreveport Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

Shreveport police said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the FBI; and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the investigation.

