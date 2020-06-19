A woman was found shot to death inside a tent near a downtown Atlanta intersection Monday morning. Three days earlier, the body of a man was found fatally shot under an Interstate 20 overpass, and another man was found shot to death June 1 under an overpass where he occasionally slept.
Police identified the victims as Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell and Maxine McDonald.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday that police believed the shootings were connected.
Police did not say whether Lee had been formally charged with a crime.
He was being held in police custody Friday and authorities were continuing to investigate.
