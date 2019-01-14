PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police say a fatal shooting at a North Carolina mall resulted from an ongoing dispute between the victim and the employee accused of shooting him.

Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley said in an email the employee turned himself in shortly after the shooting Sunday afternoon at Carolina Place Mall south of Charlotte.

Investigators believe the victim entered the DTLR store and started a fight with the employee. Police said the employee shot and killed the other man during the confrontation. The victim’s body was found inside the store.

Neither man’s name was released. Copley said charges haven’t been filed yet, and the investigation continues.

Police said the mall has reopened and is safe. Copley described the shooting as “a very unfortunate event between two people who had an ongoing dispute.”

