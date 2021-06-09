Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said details of that slaying prompted a call from Delaware authorities pointing to similarities to the May 15 cellphone store robbery in Elsmere in which a 28-year-old female employee was killed. No charges have been filed in that case, but several other Delaware robberies since Lugo’s death included a Wilmington drugstore robbery and assault early Tuesday in which 39-year-old Keith Gibson was arrested.
Vanore said investigators believe Gibson was responsible for Lugo’s slaying and plan charges in the case and will seek his extradition from Delaware. Gibson is also now being investigated in connection with a number of other slayings and robberies, Vanore said.
Gibson had been on parole from convictions in a commercial robbery/homicide in 2008 in Delaware and had been in custody in that case until last year, Vanore said. A message seeking comment on Gibson’s behalf was sent to the public defender’s office in Wilmington, Delaware.