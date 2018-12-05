RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a man attacking two people at a Virginia home was fatally shot after ignoring officers’ orders to stop.

Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley said by telephone Wednesday that two officers called to a home found a man stabbed and a woman being attacked. He says officers ordered the man to stop, he refused and at least one officer fired, striking him.

Lepley says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital and two stabbing victims were in surgery. He says the people involved knew each other and it started with an encounter at a nearby store.

Lepley didn’t know the races of the officers or man who was shot. He says a special team will investigate the shooting and the officers are on administrative leave.

