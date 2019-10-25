Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says police tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confrontation happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a nail salon in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Police say it started when the officers tried to arrest a man who was urinating in the middle of the salon. They say a second man attacked one of the officers.

This story has been corrected to say that police say the man was shot by the officer he was attacking, not the officer’s partner.

