Police say responding officers arrived to see employees running from the business, which had customers at the time. Police say an apparently still intoxicated Gowans briefly raised the gun at officers before dropping it. He was arrested after a brief struggle during which a stun gun was used.
It’s unclear if Gowans has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com
