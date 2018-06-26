PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say a man ended up the victim of a carjacking as he was attempting to help a man lying in the middle of the road.

The good Samaritan-turned-victim says he was driving in Providence early Monday when he turned on a road and noticed a man asking for help. WPRI-TV reports he got out of his vehicle and was accosted by another man who put a gun to the back of his head.

The victim says the two suspects then jumped into a Ford Expedition, while another man got out of the Ford and made off with his car. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

