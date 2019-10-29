Peach says an off-duty Baltimore County officer ran after Dorsett once the teller said she was robbed. Peach says the officer tackled Dorsett and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Annapolis police said they were searching for Dorsett in connection with a Wells Fargo robbery on Oct. 16 and several other robberies nearby. He was released from prison last month for robbing a bank in 2007.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

