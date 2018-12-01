NEWARK, Del. — Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested a suspect who is part of a multi-state shoplifting ring and was involved in a robbery last month where a Home Depot employee was sprayed with pepper spray.

Delaware State Police said Friday that Dayshawn Jenkins was recently extradited from New York and has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Police said Jenkins and two accomplices are linked to shoplifting incidents at Home Depots in several states. Police said an employee was pepper sprayed during a shoplifting incident on Oct. 8 at a Home Depot in Newark, Delaware.

Jenkins is being held in jail and not available for comment.

