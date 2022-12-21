Police: Man charged in setting fire to Christmas tree, gifts

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Dyersburg Police Department said officers arrested the 25-year-old man early Sunday after he tried to flee on foot.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say they have arrested a man after he set fire to a Christmas tree and gifts in an acquaintance’s apartment.

Neighbors at the apartment complex saw him enter and leave an apartment, carrying items and putting them in his car, according to police. The man is alleged to have removed items from the apartment, wrapped the tree in a child’s blanket, and set the tree and gifts on fire.