Jamel Flint, 24, of Roanoke was taken into custody Saturday, officials said in a news release. Flint is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Isiah Robinson of Roanoke, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and a weapons offense.
Robinson was a student at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School and was a linebacker and running back on the football team, officials said.
Authorities did not release the names of those who were wounded but Virginia Tech President Tim Sands issued a statement saying one of the people who was hurt was a student at the nearby university.
News outlets report Flint went live on Facebook, saying he was innocent and was turning himself in. He also said a lawyer was on the way and law enforcement officers appeared at the end of the video. Court records do not list an attorney for Flint.