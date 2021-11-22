While the officer waited for responding troopers, police said Nelson came out of the garage and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers and detectives confirmed that the woman, identified as Sandra Nelson, 74, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death. Police also found the family dog stabbed to death in a bedroom.
Richard Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and cruelly or unnecessarily kills or injures any animal. He’s being held on $522,000 cash bond.
It’s not known whether Nelson has an attorney.