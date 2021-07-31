Troopers made contact with the driver later identified as John Gillen, 56, and detected a strong odor of alcohol, police said. Gillen was arrested and a search of his car turned up an 11-inch makeshift shank and a 14-inch hatchet, police said. Gillen is prohibited from owning a deadly weapon and has two prior convictions for driving under the influence, police said.
Gillen was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, third offense driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and following a motor vehicle too closely. He is being held on more than $65,000 cash bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.