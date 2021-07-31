LEWES, Del. — A Wilmington man was charged with drunken driving and weapons offenses after an alleged road rage incident early Friday in Lewes, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot after a man called 911 to report that an aggressive driver followed him on Coastal Highway and into the parking lot, where he threw a lock at the man’s vehicle and screamed at him, police said in a news release.

Troopers made contact with the driver later identified as John Gillen, 56, and detected a strong odor of alcohol, police said. Gillen was arrested and a search of his car turned up an 11-inch makeshift shank and a 14-inch hatchet, police said. Gillen is prohibited from owning a deadly weapon and has two prior convictions for driving under the influence, police said.

Gillen was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, third offense driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and following a motor vehicle too closely. He is being held on more than $65,000 cash bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.