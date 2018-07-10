NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man accused of driving through a crowd of people protesting the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager has been charged with reckless endangerment.

The charge against 69-year-old Ronald Hinerman was announced Monday, a day after the North Versailles man allegedly struck at least one protester. Police had closed roadways in North Versailles to allow protesters “unimpeded movement,” but protesters eventually moved to a nearby highway and shut down the intersection

The group was protesting the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after the teen fled from a traffic stop. A white police officer accused of shooting Rose has been charged with criminal homicide.

Court documents didn’t list an attorney for Hinerman, who could not be reached comment.

