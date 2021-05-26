When troopers made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Hilary Haynes, police said they detected an odor of alcoholic beverages. Haynes took off a high rate of speed, committing several traffic violations in his flight from troopers around the development, police said.
Haynes stopped in front of his home along Harvest Grove Trail and ran inside. Troopers pursued Haynes into the home and arrested him.
Haynes is charged with fourth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, aggressive driving and other offenses. He is being held on $9,450 cash bond. No phone listing could be found for Haynes.