Police said their investigation found that the 59-year-old Laurel man was cutting a tree that was lying the ground when his chainsaw got stuck. Another employee used an excavator to lift the tree so the man could free his chainsaw. Once it was free, the man turned to walk away. That’s when police said the tree snapped and part of the tree hit the man in the torso.
The man was taken to Beebe Hospital, where he died, police said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification is pending notification of the man’s next of kin. The case remains under investigation.