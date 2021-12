The investigation found that Ronald Donaway of Millsboro went to his ex-wife’s home and began firing a rifle into the windows of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms, police said. His 70-year-old ex-wife was struck by gunfire in the kitchen, where she died from her wounds. The woman’s 23-year-old grandson was in the home at the time and escaped unharmed through a bedroom window as Donaway fired at the home, police said.