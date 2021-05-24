Givens was asked to leave the bar after banging a flashlight on tables and as he was being escorted outside, Givens pointed a gun at two employees and two patrons, police said. The employees and patrons ran back inside before Givens fired three to four rounds in their direction. No one was struck, but one employee injured his knee trying to get back in the building.
Givens was charged with three counts of reckless endangering and weapons offenses. He’s being held at the Sussex Correctional Center on $36,000 secured bond.