Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.