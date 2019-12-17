Court documents show 27-year-old Andrew Ells is charged with felony arson and endangering by fire or explosion. The documents don’t list an attorney for him.

The affidavit doesn’t explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire. He left the store through an emergency exit. It wasn’t clear if he stole anything.

Store officials told police that the loss of merchandise to smoke damage is estimated at $300,000, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Ells is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $25,000 cash bail.

