EDINA, Minn. — Authorities say a man driving a car matching that of a suspect wanted in the killings of his ex-wife and her husband in Illinois shot himself during a standoff with police near Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports that police in Edina responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a tip regarding a wanted suspect and found an armed man sitting in a white Nissan Versa hatchback. Police say a negotiator tried to talk with the man, but he shot himself. His condition wasn’t known as of Saturday morning.