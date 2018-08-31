GREENWOOD, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man investigating a woman’s screams heard a gunshot and returned home, only to realize he had been shot in the foot.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, The News Journal reports that the man passed out late Wednesday night, and thus police weren’t called until three hours later.

The release says the 55-year-old man had been outside his home when he heard screams coming from near an abandoned house. He then realized the woman was in a pickup truck, but as he approached it, an occupant fired a single gunshot.

The man was hospitalized for treatment, and his exact condition is unclear.

Police are investigating. No details about the pickup truck or its occupants have been released.

